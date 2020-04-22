Small Business Relief Fund approved for 23 Black Hills businesses

About 23 businesses in the Black Hills, from Custer to Lead, have received the Governor's Small Business Relief Fund. One business that applied and was approved for the loan was Zymurcracy Beer Company in Rapid City. The co-founder of Zymurcracy, Jay Waldner, says since the ordinance to close businesses, his brewery can only rely on canning their beer as a means of making ends meet, paying the rent, utilities, and staff. With just to-go service, Waldner says, the revenue has been cut at least in half, if not more. Now that they received this loan, Waldner will use it for operational cost for three months. "After the three months, any unused funds we haven't used up will be returned back to the state and then we will pay the loan off over the period of time that we're open and allow to have customers, so it'll kind of bridge things for us a little bit till we can get back on our feet," Waldner says. Before people can come back in, Zymurcracy draws some of the regular patrons' faces on paper bags and seats them in the tap room like the old times. Waldner says, he really hopes three months is the extend of this situation.