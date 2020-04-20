Slippin' n slidin' in quarantine

Isolation does not have to be boring.

Joshua Speidel slips and slides on a water slide in his backyard on Monday. (KOTA TV)

A Rapid City business owner is gliding in style by using the slip n' slide in his backyard to pass the time.

Whether it's snow or sunshine, Joshua Speidel is slipping and sliding during his self-quarantine.

"The worst one was when the water froze up and I tried to go without any water and that was a pretty screeching hault," Speidel, the owner of Fibrenew of the Black Hills, said.

For the past 14 days, Speidel posts a video on his Facebook showcasing his skills on the water side with a new theme.

Whether it's "Baby Shark" theme with his dog, Carlos, or back to school or even flamingoes, Speidel has plenty of ideas up his sleeve.

Speidel said he signed up for this daily laugh accidentally.

"I wasn't really thinking when I made the comment and then we had six inches of snow in the next couple of days," he said.

The activity is in effort to make light of the ongoing health crisis.

A moment he is well aware of as his brother is on the front lines in New York.

"My little brother, my younger brother is in a COVID unit working as a nurse and I just wanted to see if somebody would smile or at least cringe, whatever the right term is," Speidel said.

Though business is slow for the furniture restoration owner, his slippin' and slidin' is not.

Speidel plans to continue with his videos until the need to quarantine is officially over.