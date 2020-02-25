Slash piles burnt in Springbrook Acres

Rapid City Fire Department was burning slash piles on Tuesday.

As part of a fuel-thinning project, fire fighters burned slash piles in the Springbrook Acres area.

Fire officials say snow conditions in the next few days are ideal for safely burning slash piles because there will be at least four inches of snow on the ground, the temperatures will remain lower, and the wind conditions will be ideal.

The piles were described as about 5 feet wide and 5 feet tall and consist of trees that have been cleared.

"We're reducing the density of the tree stand, that's why we cut the trees down," said Tim Weaver, a Lieutenant with the Rapid City Fire Department. "So, we're basically trying to get space between the trees. For a few reasons, you know, fire mitigation is the main reason. So, if you have space between the canopies, fire can't carry through that canopy, then you basically force that fire to stay on the ground and that's where we can manage it if a wildland fire did occur in there."

Weaver says anyone who has slash piles can get burn permits from the fire department, and burn their piles on days when the conditions are right.