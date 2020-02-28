Slash pile burns spark too many 911 calls

If you see smoke in the Black Hawk area, don’t sweat it and definitely don’t call Pennington County 911.

According to a release from the Rapid City Fire Department, the county’s 911 staff is getting a “high volume of calls” about burning slash piles.

These burns are at:

• Universal Drive

• Stone Tree area east of I-90 (around mile marker 52)

• Cabot Hill and Mt. Carmel (west of Lakota Homes and Kohls)

• 4700 block of Sturgis Road

• Anderson Road area of Black Hawk

Smoke and flames from these slash pile burns are clearly visible; but there is no emergency.

