Slash pile burns spark too many 911 calls

Slash piles are also being burned in the western area of Custer State Park Friday. (photo courtesy Custer State Park)
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - If you see smoke in the Black Hawk area, don’t sweat it and definitely don’t call Pennington County 911.

According to a release from the Rapid City Fire Department, the county’s 911 staff is getting a “high volume of calls” about burning slash piles.

These burns are at:

• Universal Drive
• Stone Tree area east of I-90 (around mile marker 52)
• Cabot Hill and Mt. Carmel (west of Lakota Homes and Kohls)
• 4700 block of Sturgis Road
• Anderson Road area of Black Hawk

Smoke and flames from these slash pile burns are clearly visible; but there is no emergency.

 