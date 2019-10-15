Skaters in Rapid City anticipate new indoor park

The skating community received a visit from professional skater Ryan Scheckler and his foundation over the weekend and now has hope of getting their wheels off the ground.

"Rapid City was just one of those things man. It's snowing. These kids need a skatepark. They need an indoor park and they need it soon," said Ryan Scheckler.

Scheckler and the Scheckler Foundation stopped by on their Skate for a Cause Tour to support Process Skate Ministry, an organization on a mission to keep young people on the right path.

In addition to hosting a skate demo at Rushmore Mall, the foundation donated a $10,000 check to the group to support the beginning stages of an indoor skate park.

17-year-old Aaron Bucholz has been skating for five years and said he is ready to ride any time.

"It's a way to get rid of the anger and just a great thing to do hanging out with the friends," Bucholz said.

Sheckler hopes a new park will bring skateboarders together and not just for fun.

"We want to try to help them understand that life's going to be tough but man. The more you have friends that skateboard or stick to you. That's where you're going to be good," Sheckler said.

Bucholz believes the new park will bring out more boarders.

"It will pretty much satisfy our hunger for skateboarding," he continued.

There is no word yet on when the indoor skatepark will open.

