Sixth Street corridor study open house coming soon in Rapid City

The Rapid City Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is hosting an upcoming public meeting as part of its Sixth Street Study. The public meeting will be conducted by the study's project team and will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dahl Arts Center.

The purpose of the MPO's Sixth Street Study is establishing a cohesive vision for Rapid City's Sixth Street corridor from the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to the Performing Arts Center and exploring opportunities to make it more walkable, bikeable and liveable, including an improved crossing at Omaha Street.

The meeting will have an informal open house format, allowing for one-on-one discussions with the project team. Brief presentations will be given at 4 and 5 p.m. to introduce the study to the public and gather input on both opportunities and challenges along the Sixth Street corridor.

For those who cannot attend the public meeting, information about the study is available online at www.sixthstreetstudy.com. The website also provides the opportunity to view an online map of the study area and pin a comment to a specific location of interest. Presentations and displays shown at the public meeting will be available online within a few days of the public meeting.

For more information, please contact Kip Harrington, Project Manager, at kip.harrington@rcgov.org or 605-394-4120.