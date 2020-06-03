Sixth Street corridor project needs your input

Over the last few months, the City of Rapid City has been preparing to build a corridor connecting downtown and Memorial Park and now the Sixth Street corridor project is making progress.

The city released a survey today hoping for public input.

This survey will help the city figure out what the community wants, how Sixth Street is being used, and how the street is being traveled.

The survey will also let the community express an interest in more art, sculptures, or even public gathering spaces.

Long-range planner Kip Harrington says this is important for the project to take shape.

"We always need public input from the general public, we can't be everywhere at once as planners and engineers," said Harrington. "We like to get that public input from the people that use that facility every single day."

People can take the survey until June seventeenth and you can find the link here.