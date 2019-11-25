Sister divorcees purge items they only ‘tolerated’ in marriage with yard sale

Two California sisters say they received a lot of support from other women at the yard sale they held after their divorces as an effort to move on.

Sisters Theresa Plyler and Anna Sierra held the "Two Sisters Divorcing Yard Sale" to get rid of the stuff they "tolerated" in their marriage and help them move on. (Source: KMAX/KOVR/CNN)

From instruments to formal dining sets, sisters Anna Sierra and Theresa Plyler declared everything must go in a Craigslist ad for their Saturday yard sale, which the two deemed the “Two Sisters Divorcing Yard Sale.”

“You gotta laugh about things,” Plyler said. “It helps you move on, and it gives you some perspective.”

In their ad, the sisters offered a range of items, including “debatable art that we tolerated but might be worth some money,” “appliances that – who are we kidding? – we never actually used” and “costume jewelry to mask the desperation of our shallow existences.”

“It was kind of cathartic, actually, just writing the ad and taking a more humorous twist on it,” Sierra said. “It’s kind of traumatic going through a divorce, but there are also a lot of positive things happening in my life.”

Sierra says this is her way of getting through a rough time, and the support the two received from other women was inspiring.

“They came, literally, because of the ad. They weren’t really even interested in shopping. They just wanted to meet us,” she said.

With that support and some cash in their pockets, the sisters say they can now move on.

“It’s just kind of nice to be able to start over in not just an emotional capacity but also just in a very physical sense,” she said.

Sierra says this was also a way to get to know her new neighbors as she moves into a one-bedroom apartment to start fresh.

