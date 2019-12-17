Sioux Falls woman accused of exposing infant to cold

Authorities say a Sioux Falls woman is facing charges for allegedly exposing an infant to cold temperatures while intoxicated.

Police say the suspect, 37-year-old Cori Lee Henry, was walking with the one-year-old child in a stroller near 15th Street and Prairie Avenue when the stroller fell over. A bystander called police, and officers located her a short time later.

The child was wearing only a coat and a hat without shoes or a blanket. Police say it was around 20 degrees at the time. Exposed parts of the child's skin were bright red.

Henry was intoxicated, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens, and a breath test showed her blood alcohol level was .31.

Police arrested Henry on child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance charges.

Clemens said the child is okay, and has been placed in a safe environment.