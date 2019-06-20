Sioux Falls murder suspect arrested

A man wanted for shooting three people, killing one, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis, according to U.S. Marshals Service.

Ramon Smith was wanted for warrants issued in Minnehaha County for charges that include second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and aggravated assault.

Charges stem from a shooting on June 8, on the 100 block of North Cliff Avenue, leaving one person dead and two wounded. Following the shooting, Smith fled the area.

Since the shooting, investigators with the Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force searched for Smith and followed up on leads. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service North Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Smith at a residence in Minneapolis.

Smith was transported to the Ramsey County Jail and is currently awaiting his initial appearance and extradition proceedings to South Dakota.

Two women, Christina Haney and Martece Saddler, who were also wanted as material witnesses in the homicide, were arrested June 13 in eastern Idaho.

