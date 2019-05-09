Sioux Falls Police search for missing man

Sioux Falls Police are searching for a missing autistic man.

Sgt. Cody Schulz with the Sioux Falls Police Department said 20-year-old Tyler Clardy was last seen Wednesday about 7:00 p.m.

Clardy is believed to be hitchhiking west on I-90 to Rapid City, where his grandmother who raised him lives. He was last seen near Hartford.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with a hood, ripped jeans, and a backpack.

He is 6'4" and weighs about 175 pounds.

Sgt. Schultz said his department is concerned because Clardy functions at a 10-12-year-old level.

If you see him or know where he's at, you're asked to contact Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131 or the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7212.