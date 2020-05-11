Sinkholes can spring up for a variety of reasons

First cold weather in the Black Hills causes the soil to freeze.

The layers of the sinkhole underneath the street.

Then when the temps rise, the soil warms up and thaws, causing it to loosen.

Because of that, the soil relaxes and shrinks, causing cracks and holes to open up.

An area can be especially prone to these types of sinkholes if the rocks below the surface are made of materials that dissolve in water, such as limestone or gypsum, which might have been the case with the Black Hawk sinkhole.

Northern hills geologist Karl Emanuel says heavy rain over the past two years also played a part.

"Because of our really wet year last year, that's probably a reason why this is happening right now," said Emanuel.

The Black Hawk sinkhole is on the agenda for Meade County Commission Tuesday at 9 A-M.