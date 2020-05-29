Sinkhole investigation continues on Interstate-90

The Black Hawk sinkholes have effected an entire neighborhood and soon others may also be impacted. The sinkhole, which revealed a forgotten Gypsum Mine, caused the South Dakota Department of Transportation to check into the integrity of the interstate.

They reached out to several consulting firms, looking for a company that could provide answers, without drilling or potentially causing more damage.

The ultimate goal is to see what exactly is under the interstate.

"We're pretty confident right now that there is no detriment to the highway," says Rapid City Area Engineer, Mike Carlson. "We're confident that the highway is going to be safe. However, we want to be absolutely sure."

Metal stakes are being used to conduct the tests. Testing began on May 28th and will continue through May 30th near Exit 52.

People who travel to Rapid City on a daily basis hope nothing will come of the testing so it doesn't impact their commute.

"I travel to Rapid quite frequently," says Spearfish resident Garrett Snook. "It would put a damper on my travel time if the interstate closed or if there was a ton of construction."

Carlson says they'll get a report back in a few weeks to see if anything is under there.

If there is something under the road needing to be addressed, Carlson says they will do what they can to ensure the interstate stays open.