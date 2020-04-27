Sinkhole develops in Black Hawk

Around 5:30 Monday evening units were called out to the East Daisy area in Black Hawk for the report of a sinkhole.

Upon arriving on scene Black Hawk Fire Department saw a sinkhole that was growing at the driveway of a home in the neighborhood.

Another sinkhole developed across the street in the backyard of another home. Jerome Harvey with the Pennington County Fire Administration estimates the sinkhole is 40 by 40 and 60 feet deep and the second sinkhole is 12 by 12 and 30 feet deep.

12 homes were evacuated due to the threat of the growing sinkholes, crews will be setting up lights to watch the situation throughout the night, a drone was also used to fly down into the hole so crews could further assess the situation.

Residents of the neighborhood say there used to be a mining operation in the area. However, there's no official word on the cause yet.