'Singing For Their Supper' raises money for COVID-19 relief in Black Hills

Country music stars will be "Singing For Their Supper" Saturday to raise funds for local food drives, including here in KOTA Territory.

The virtual food drive concert, with artists performing from their homes, will be on KOTA TV at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 18.

Performers for the special include Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, Edwin McCain, Patrick Davis, Josh Kelley, Joe Stevenson, Shawn Mullins, Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Scotty McCreery.

"The pandemic has hit us hard right here in the Black Hills," KOTA Territory meteorologist Mike Modrick said. "Traditional food drives are not possible right now because of social distancing so we're working with the Black Hills Area Community Foundation to raise money to keep food pantries going. The need for food is at an all-time high," he stressed.

While watching the concert, you will be able to make donations. To get the fundraising going, KOTA Territory and Gray Media have already put in $2,500.

Gray Television and its participating stations are collectively donating more than $100,000 for hunger relief and local COVID-19 response efforts across the country.

Donations can also be made by going to Black Hills Area Community Foundation DONATE COVID19 Response Funds link.

