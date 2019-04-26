Simulated shooting helps students

University of South Dakota nursing and medical students at Black Hills State University Rapid City got some extra hands on training today.

Groups of students ran through a simulated trauma and emergency situation where an active shooter caused a wide variety of injuries. The goal was to have the students address each situation and practice their treatment skills in an intense and high pressure situation.

This is the third time the school has hosted one of these scenarios.

"It's absolutely wonderful. I was very excited that we got to do this today," said third semester nursing student Sara Booth. "We spend a lot of time in the classroom and we spend a lot of time buried in our books. It's really nice to get out of our element a little bit and do hands on, practical stuff."

In addition, drama students got to practice their makeup art and acting skills by playing victims.

