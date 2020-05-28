Silver City social cancelled for this year

It's a popular fundraiser for a small volunteer Fire Department -- but due to the coronavirus, you won't be able to get a slice of goodness this year.

Silver City social 2018 (KOTA TV)

The Silver City Volunteer Fire Department has decided to cancel the Silver City Social Pie and Ice Cream Fundraiser.

Chief Phil Schlief says the social raises about one-third of their annual budget.

Despite losing that revenue, the board voted unanimously to cancel the event.

The money that would have been raised would have gone to important needs for the department.

"That money in the past would have gone to PPE for our firefighters a lot of it is updating and new equipment to keep us safe," Says, Phil Schlief,

Schlief added that another reason they decided to cancel the event was to set an example -- since the department is in the business of public safety.