Signs to look out for when it comes to domestic violence

Due to COVID-19, many places are closing their doors, and people are encouraged to stay home, but this could impact someone who is experiencing domestic violence.

"Isolation is a piece of that domestic violence. So an abuser will isolate their victim, so now this is further isolation," says the development director for Working Against Violence, Kristina Simmons.

Simmons says this virus could be another tool for abusers to use.

"Now you can't leave because you might get sick or you might be spreading illness. Or the kids are home, and they need you to be at home," says Simmons.

The staff has seen an increase in calls.

"People are starting to realize like oh my gosh I'm going to be home and what do I do if this and this happens," says Simmons.

Abuse comes in different forms like verbal, financial, emotional, and even on social media, which is why it's a good idea to have a safety plan.

"Start thinking about that now. Even if you think it may not escalate, it potentially can," says Simmons.

If someone does need to get out, it's a good idea to prepare by having an escape plan and putting money aside in a safe place.

"Tucking things away a little bit at a time. It's going to add up, and it's going to help you further," says Simmons.

Even with COVID-19, WAVI is still open and is there for anyone who needs help.

"We're open. We're here. Just give us a call," says Simmons.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, you can call the

National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or head to WAVI website.