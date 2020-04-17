Sidney Marshall sentenced in federal court for gun theft

A 26-year-old man was sentenced on Friday in Federal Court for a gun theft in Martin, S.D.

Sidney Marshall was sentenced to five years in federal prison. plus three years of supervision, for stealing multiple guns from a True Value Hardware in August 2018.

Marshall pled guilty in a plea agreement and also agreed to pay restitution.

He had a prior domestic violence incident, which meant he could not have a gun. That was a factor in the federal sentencing guideline.

Normally, a defendant has the right to appear in person for their sentencing, but due to the pandemic, Marshall waived his right to appear in person and appeared via video link from the Pennington County Jail.