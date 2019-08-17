Shop with a Cop

Ten kids from the Rapid City community got a VIP experience today, thanks to the local police department.

To kick off the day on the right foot, all the kids were escorted in a stretch limo to Scheels.

Four officers then headed into the store with them and took time out of their day to shop with the kids and help them pick out new shoes for the upcoming school year.

Thanks to a $1,000 donation from Scheels, each kid was able to pick out a brand new pair of sneakers.

These kids got this opportunity because they participated in Night Court, which is three on three basketball that the police activity league board hosted at summer nights since June.

When the kids attended, they would put their names in a hat, and that's how winners were selected.

"These kids come from all walks of life. So there are some that may have not otherwise gotten some new shoes for the new school year or whatever athletic program they're in for the year," says Public Information Officer, Brendyn Medina.

Medina says this is the first time they did a shopping event like this, and he is already looking forward to having future events like this.

