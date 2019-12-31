Police warn never shoot to celebrate

Although the noise is appealing for some to celebrate, Senior Deputy for Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Jeff Jones, said alcohol and guns is never a good choice, so shooting guns should be well thought out or avoided at all costs.

It is illegal to discharge a firearm in Rapid City limits. Outside of city limits people are free to discharge a firearm, but Jones said where you're firing at is also a major safety concern.

Jones said if you fire a shot, there is a good possibility of seeing a police officer relatively soon after. If you don't see an officer that evening, you might still get a knock on the door in the days that follow.

"If we can determine that you shot your gun into the air and then somebody calls in 20 minutes later and says they got hit by something out of the air and they are injured, there will be consequences and there will be charges," said Jones.

Jones says shooting a gun into the air could easily injury someone- since you won't know where the bullet will land.

Shooting a gun in city limits could lead to a reckless discharge of a firearm charge and having possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated also qualifies as a misdemeanor.