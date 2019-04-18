Sheriff: It will take time before more is known about Rushville shooting

It might take more than a month.

That's how long authorities say it could be before any more details are known about the sheriff-deputy involved fatal shooting inside a Rushville, Neb., church.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man just inside the doors of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church during Palm Sunday services.

The Nebraska State Patrol is handling the investigation and says the 32-year-old Clarence Leading Fighter was suspected of an assault and was spotted at the church.

The patrol says it appears the deputy shot Leading Fighter to protect himself and the parishioners. The patrol hasn't said whether Leading Fighter was armed.

Sheridan County's Sheriff says he understands the public is anxious for more information but says his hands are tied.

"There's a process that has to take place," said Sheriff Jeff Brewer who took office in January. "We're under a grand jury system in the State of Nebraska and until that is finalized there's nothing I can really say or do to make things better that way. Would like to but we can't."

Brewer said he expected that convening the grand jury could take a month or more and then it has to hear the evidence that the state patrol has gathered before it can draw any conclusions or release any findings.

Rushville, a city of around 870 people, sits just south of Pine Ridge Village along highway 87.