Sheridan says farewell to a missing Korean War soldier

It was an emotional day in Sheridan as the public said goodbye to a missing Korean War veteran ​who has finally made it home.

People prayed over the remains of Corporal DeMaret Marston Kirtley at Kane Funeral Home Friday.

But despite the occasion, his family says this is not a somber day.

It's a celebration of his life.

Kirtley died a year before his niece Zena Husman was born, so she learned about her uncle through the eyes of her grandmother.

"He helped his parents a lot. He sent most of his checks home that he got from the army. He sent them home to his mom and dad. He was a really caring and loving son. And he basically loved the outdoors. He spent a lot of time outside," Zena Husman says, a niece of Corporal Kirtley.

Kirtley, a corporal in the U.S. Army, was ​just 20 years old when he was reported missing in action in 1950.

His remains were identified two years ago through dental analysis.

On Thursday, the U.S. Army flew Kirtley's remains from Hawaii to Montana.

He was escorted into Sheridan by a multitude of officers and freedom riders.

"Maybe after how we honored him, people will realize that freedom is not free. It comes at a really high price tag, and it made me really aware of the pain and how devastating war can be," Husman says.

His niece Karmen Kirtley says the support their family received from the community through the years is overwhelming.

"How do we thank the thousands of people who have made this event very special and who have been so interested in celebrating with us, celebrating Marston's return. And it's real, and it's genuine. And it's people taking time out of their days to come and be with us, and that is so special to my sister and to me," Karmen Kirtley says, a niece of Corporal Kirtley.

Another viewing and a memorial service will take place in Kirtley's hometown of Kaycee, Wyoming on Saturday.