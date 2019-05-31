Sheridan County issues emergency declaration

Sheridan County in northern Wyoming has declared an emergency in response to the possibility of additional flooding.

The Sheridan Press reports that an emergency declaration issued Thursday afternoon by the Sheridan County Commission brings state help as the county prepares for any flooding that might occur. Additional loads of sand and sandbags are being deployed to Sheridan.

The county was under a flash flood watch Friday.

Officials say the emergency declaration is precautionary, and there is no imminent threat. However, streams and tributaries across Sheridan County remain high, and the ground is completely saturated from rain and snow that caused flooding in the area earlier this week.

