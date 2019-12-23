Sheridan Cooks - Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery's Double Chocolate Muffins

Eric Gardner visited Innominate Coffee House and Bakery in quaint Ranchester, Wyoming to learn what's behind their famous chocolate muffins.

As he found out, a few simple rules make this muffin and any baked good come out great:

1) accurately measure all ingredients

2) ingredients should be at room temperature before using

3) thoroughly combine the ingredients

Having the ingredients at room temperature before preparation allows the muffin or other baked good to come out of the oven light and fluffy.