Cathy Mitchell runs Designing Dinners in Sheridan, part of Sagewood North Café. Patrons can choose from a variety of meals Cathy and her staff put together, and all you need to do is pop the dish in the oven, heat up on the stove or grill.
Cathy keeps the menu fresh each month. Check out their website, designing-dinners.com for the menu and more details.
Sheridan Cooks - Designing Dinners
Cathy Mitchell runs Designing Dinners in Sheridan, part of Sagewood North Café. Patrons can choose from a variety of meals Cathy and her staff put together, and all you need to do is pop the dish in the oven, heat up on the stove or grill.