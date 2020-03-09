You may have heard of the amazing Brinton Museum in northern Wyoming, but you might not have heard about the charming café inside!
Chef Jesse Woelber is a self-rained chef, having worked in Sheridan. She has taken her skills to the Brinton Museum, where patrons can enjoy an exquisite lunch, made from many ingredients grown right at the museum.
Sheridan Cooks - Brinton Bistro
