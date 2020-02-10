Sheridan Cooks - Big Horn Mercantile and Brick Oven Pizza

Head to Big Horn Mercantile and Brick Oven Pizza in quaint, historic Big Horn, Wyoming.

What used to be a post office and a general store now boasts some mighty fine pie - pizza pie that is! They pride themselves on unique ingredient combinations to make some over-the-top pies. They also feature a gluten-free cauliflower crust, and a one-of-a-king circulating pizza oven.

If you have high standards for your pizza, check out Big Horn Mercantile and Brick Oven Pizza - just a few minutes from Sheridan, Wyoming.