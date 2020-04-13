Sheridan Cooks - Bagels and Beyond

Eric Gardner visits Bagels and Beyond located in beautiful Sheridan, Wyoming. The Daniels family has owned the business for 7 years. Their philosophy is making everything from scratch with fresh ingredients, in house. The result is high quality bagels plus some amazing and creative breakfast and lunch treats.

Due to the pandemic, Bagels and Beyond is open for drive-through and curbside pickup, only. You can always use their drive-thru, and visit their website, bagelsandbeyondwy.com.

Call in your order at (307)-673-0620.

Bagels and Beyond is located at 1384 Coffeen Avenue in Sheridan.