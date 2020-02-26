Sharpshooters kill 36 mountain goats from the sky in Grand Teton NP

In this Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 photo, a mountain goat stands on a ridge line in Juneau, Alaska. Grand Teton National Park officials have suspended efforts to shoot mountain goats from a helicopter after criticism from Wyoming's governor prompted Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to intervene. Bernhardt told park officials to suspend the shooting Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, hours after the effort began and Gordon called the helicopter shooting a "farce" in a letter to acting Grand Teton Superintendent Gopaul Noojidail, Gov. Mark Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman said Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Officials say sharpshooters killed 36 mountain goats from a helicopter in a contested effort to eradicate the nonnative animals from Grand Teton National Park.

Park officials released the tally to the Jackson Hole News & Guide on Tuesday, four days after Interior Secretary David Bernhardt intervened to stop the shooting on the day it began.

Park officials want to kill the park's population of 100 or so mountain goats, which compete with about 100 bighorn sheep for food and can spread disease to the native animals.

Wyoming officials including Gov. Mark Gordon oppose the helicopter gunning, saying it causes the goat meat to go to waste. 

 