‘Sgt. Stubby,’ beloved WWI service dog, honored with bronze statue

A New York City museum paid tribute to a revered World War I combat canine.

The American Kennel Club’s Museum of the Dog on Thursday unveiled a life-size bronze statue of “Sgt. Stubby,” showing the bull terrier mix giving a salute.

Stubby is considered by many to have been the U.S. Army’s first service dog, the museum said.

More than a century ago, Stubby was the unofficial mascot of the 102nd Infantry Regiment during the war. He also saw his share of action.

The museum said Stubby served in France for 18 months and a total of 17 battles, suffering injuries by mustard gas and a grenade.

His courageous feats included: “warning his unit of looming mustard gas attacks, locating wounded soldiers on the battlefield and sitting beside them until help arrived, and capturing a German spy by grabbing at the seat of his pants.”

Gen. John J. Pershing eventually awarded him a medal for his bravery.

Stubby’s statue will be kept at the museum on a permanent basis.

