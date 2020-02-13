Sexual assault kit bill one step closer to full approval

A South Dakota House bill that would change the required time certain sexual assault kits are preserved is one step closer to being seen by the full Senate.

House Bill 1074 would extend the amount of time anonymous sexual assault kits are held-- moving the time from one year up to seven years OR until the victim turns 25, whichever is sooner.

The proposed legislation would impact the "Jane Doe Kits"-- kits from people who do not wish to come forward at that time.

A sex crimes investigator thinks the extra time would be beneficial for victims because it gives the power back to the victims.

On Thursday in Pierre, this bill was passed unanimously by the Senate Judiciary Committee and placed on the consent calendar for the full Senate to hear.

