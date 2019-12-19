Sexual assault cases are increasing in Pennington County

Each year there are more sexual assaults in Pennington County

In 2016 there were 197 reports, in 2017 there were 299 reports, in 2018 there were 319 reports, and 2019 to date 334 reports of sexual assault.

Why has that crime grown exponentially since 2017?

Corey Brubakken is the Captian of the Criminal Investigation Division for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

"You do see an increase in the year 2017 specifically in sexual assault cases. That's based upon the types of sexual assault cases that were then allowed to be counted under the sexual assault category," said Brubakken.

But the Sheriff's Office says this trend is nothing to be worried about.

"Most of our crimes are on an upward trend if you look at our annual report, but like I said that is not unproportionate to what we're seeing in our community at all, said Brubakken.

And when dealing with these cases, the Sheriff's office takes a victim-centered approach with staff on call at any moment to help deal with these types of situations.

One of those staff members include Scott Hultgren who is a Victim Specialist for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

"Basically we're on call 24/7, fortunately it doesn't happen that often but when it does we are a resources for both Rapid City PD and the Sheriffs Office to respond to victims and their families when appropriate," said Hultgren.

When a victim specialist is called out, they have toys and car seats on hand depending on the age of the victim.

