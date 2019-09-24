Sex offenders registered in Pennington County

Three hundred sixty sex offenders are registered in Pennington County, right now. They're supervised by Rapid City Compliance officer, Joleen Ollerich.

"Key is the offenders that haven 't been caught yet," says Ollerich.

Another key, no state law says police have to inform you if a sex offender moves in on your block.

However, there are boundaries; registered sex offenders are not allowed to live within 500 feet of any public park, school, public playground, or public pool.

"We don't want people to be afraid of their neighborhoods. Just because a sex offender lives there," says Ollerich.

The state does provide a public registry with sex offender names and addresses.

Even so, residents need to be aware of their surroundings and watch out for themselves and their kids.

"Absolute open communication with their children. They have to explain to them the dangers of internet crimes per se," says Ollerich.

Another risk, social media. These days offenders can reach out and speak to children, often without a parent having any idea.

"Sex crime against a child that parents or any adult know about needs to get that case to the police department. Then we can actively investigate that," says Ollerich.

Ollerich says, less than one percent of sex offenders re-offend.

But the truth is, some do.