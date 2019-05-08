Sewer reimbursement backed up by city council

A simple green pipe is causing controversy between city officials and one developer, over reimbursement.

Since last November, Dream Design is extending sewage pipes on North Creek Drive, to be up to city code on a new project, for a total of nearly $185,000.

Normally, according to a city ordinance, the city council may participate in the cost of oversize improvements within a subdivision if it's determined the improvements are necessary to serve large areas of land not in the subdivision but there seems to be some issues with reimbursement.

"There was a different set of beliefs on the part of the developer then there were on the part of the city," says Mayor Steve Allender.

For the developer, he feels extending the pipe didn't go against the ordinance... and bringing in the larger 10 inch pipe would help future developers with their own costs.

"Other property owners cannot develop their properties because it is very costly to extend the line and we took a risk by extending it," says Hani Shafai the president Dream Design.

Over the past few months, the issue has gone between city council and public works for debate. As of now, the issue is going to back to public works on the 14th.