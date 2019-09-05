Sewer line break affecting water use, morning traffic

Businesses and residences in a three-block stretch of Main and St. Joseph Streets from West Boulevard to Seventh Street are asked to restrict water use through this morning as city utility maintenance crews work on a damaged sewer line.

The sewer line break is located in the alley between Seventh Street and Mount Rushmore Road between Main Street and St. Joseph Street.

Traffic will be closed on Seventh Street between Main Street and St. Joseph Street at least through this morning as crews work to repair the line.

Since the sewer mainline to the affected area starts at West Boulevard, the city is asking businesses and residences in the area between West Boulevard and Seventh Street along the Main Street/St. Joseph Street corridor to restrict water use this morning.

Crews are investigating the cause of the sewer line break. We'll continue to bring you updates when we receive them.