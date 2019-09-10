Sewage back-ups take over Rapid City

The city staff brought forward a new resolution to update the city's sewage policy.

In the past, the policy reimbursed people three dollars per square foot of water.

Because of inflation, the city raised it to four dollars per square foot.

But for some, that is not enough to cover the damage like citizen Ted Wolk.

"However, one of the big issues is they're not providing refund for damage in property value," says Wolk. "So basically people who have put up 10-15 thousand dollars to replace their property's damage are basically out of money."

For the city, this conversation is just beginning. You can check out the group's Facebook page down below.

