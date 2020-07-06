Advertisement

Severe Storms Possible Again Tonight!

(KEVN)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Severe Storms Possible Again Tonight!

Latest News

Weather

Isolated Severe Storms Tuesday!

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
There will be another chance of isolated storms on Tuesday, especially in northwest South Dakota. Our risk for storms decreases for the rest of the week, and temps drop mid-week, too. Then the heat is back as we get to the coming weekend!

Weather

Isolated Thunderstorms Monday!

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
Monday and Tuesday will bring a few isolated storms again, possibly a severe storm. Tuesday is the hotter day to start the week. Storms are at a minimum from Wednesday on. And the 90 degree heat is back to end the week!

Weather

Isolated Thunderstorms Tonight and Monday!

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
Isolated storms continue through the evening, tapering off by Monday morning. A severe storm is possible. Monday and Tuesday will bring a few isolated storms again, possibly a severe storm. Tuesday is the hotter day to start the week. Storms are at a minimum from Wednesday on. And the 90 degree heat is back to end the week!

Weather

A stormy forecast continues for Sunday

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
We start off sunny before the storms move in during the afternoon.

Latest News

Weather

Storms end this evening

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT
We will be warm again Sunday with more storms possible.

Weather

A hot 4th of July with more storms

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
Highs are back into the 90s and storms pop up through the afternoon.

Weather

Storms this evening, but it should be dry for fireworks

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
Storms continue until about 8 pm, before dissipating or moving away from the hills.

Weather

Hot again Friday with storms developing late

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
Highs will be in the 90s once again.

Weather

Another hot day on tap Friday

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
Highs are in the 90s again for many.

Weather

Heat returns along with a few storm chances

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT
Highs will be in the 90s for many.