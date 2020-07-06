Severe Storms Possible Again Tonight!

There will be another chance of isolated storms on Tuesday, especially in northwest South Dakota.
Monday and Tuesday will bring a few isolated storms again, possibly a severe storm. Tuesday is the hotter day to start the week. Storms are at a minimum from Wednesday on. And the 90 degree heat is back to end the week!
