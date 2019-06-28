Several miles of non-motorized trails added to Black Hills

Steve Kozel, Northern Hills District Ranger, recently signed a decision approving a proposal from the City of Sturgis for the construction and maintenance of approximately 16 miles of non-motorized trails on the Black Hills National Forest. A special use permit issued by the Forest Service authorizes the City of Sturgis to construct and maintain the trail system. An additional 5.3 miles of new trails are located on City of Sturgis land, for a total of 21.3 miles.

The new Sturgis trails form a multiple-loop trail network in the area of Vanocker Canyon, Deadman Mountain and Veteran's Peak south of Sturgis. The trail network links into trails previously constructed by Black Hills Trails on City of Sturgis property around the Sturgis Reservoirs and into the existing Centennial trail, which is administered by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

“Working cooperatively with partners, we are able to connect people and communities to the Forest,” said Steve Kozel, Northern Hills District Ranger, Black Hills National Forest. “Working with the City of Sturgis has been a great experience and I appreciate their commitment in adding this trail to the Forest network.”

Black Hills Trails, in partnership with the City of Sturgis and the Forest Service has begun construction. The trails will be open for hiking, running, biking and horseback riding through this portion of the Black Hills.

“At Black Hills Trails we are committed to constructing and maintaining a quality trail system for the benefit of Sturgis and the greater Black Hills community. We are excited to work with the City of Sturgis, Black Hills National Forest, and our many active volunteers to continue to find success as we complete construction of the trails and plan for their long-term care and maintenance” Said Samuel Greear from Black Hills Trails.

In addition to the city trailhead in Sturgis, two other potential trailhead locations have been identified on National Forest land. The first location (Vanocker Trailhead) is approximately three miles south of Sturgis. A second trailhead (Veterans Peak Trailhead) would be located near Veterans Peak, at the intersection of FSRs 139.1 and 139.1A. Trail construction will continue throughout the summer. Other work such as signage and way finding information is being planned and developed as the trail is constructed. Trailhead work may not be completed until next summer.

The project decision is available online here.