Several roads and trails within the Black Hills National Forest are still closed due to damage caused by weather and users.

The closure order includes non-motorized and motorized trails as well as some roads. Some of the closures are near Sturgis, around Pactola and Sheridan lakes, as well as around Custer.

Click on this link to see specific areas of closures.

According to a Forest Service Release, crews and engineers are assessing and repairing road and trail damage.