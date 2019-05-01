Seventh annual beef crawl in Rapid City

Food lovers in Rapid City will have a unique opportunity on Monday, May 6 at 6 p.m.

Sample beef dishes and dine with ranchers who made the meal possible with appetizers, entrees, and dessert at some downtown restaurants.

The beef crawl starts at Firehouse Brewing Company with appetizers. The entree will be at Que Pasa and the dessert will be at Bake Works.

Throughout the evening, area beef farmers will answer questions from those in attendance about the family farms and today's beef production.

For more information or questions, please contact Angel Kasper at 605-906-1655 or angel@agunited.org.