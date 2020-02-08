Many people headed to the Dahl Arts Center on Saturday for the seventh annual Chocopalooza.

The community event celebrates local businesses across the Black Hills.

From delicious treats, artwork, and body care items, about 40 vendors were showcasing their talents.

The organizer for the event, Jaclyn Kennison, says this is a way to encourage people to shop local especially with Valentine's Day coming up.

Besides enjoying the goodies, the annual event also helps strengthen community relationships.

"When I started this I had no idea it would become what it has. That's largely because of the vendors. The support of the local businesses that got behind the project right from the beginning. And have just provided a generous amount of free chocolates to everyone that walks through the door," says Kennison.

Kennison says she looks forward to continuing this tradition.