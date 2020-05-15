Seven canine teams to join search for missing persons in Pennington County

Seven teams from Colorado Forensic Canines and Tri-State Canines are planning a four-day search for two long-missing persons in Pennington County. Teams from Colorado, Montana and Wyoming will arrive on Friday, May 15, and will search Saturday through Tuesday. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue and Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department will provide some support personnel.

Larry Genzlinger, 66, from Howard, South Dakota, was last seen Oct. 1, 2019, while elk hunting with his nephew in the area of Sawmill Draw, Six Mile and Ditch Creek Roads. Genzlinger is described as a Caucasian male, 5 foot 9 inches, 250 pounds, brown eyes with gray hair and gray beard. He was wearing a camouflage jacket and pants and a black Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation baseball cap.

Serenity Dennard, 9, from Sturgis, South Dakota, was last seen Feb. 3, 2019, near the Black Hills Children’s Home in Rockerville. Serenity Dennard is described as a Caucasian female, 4 foot 7 inches, 90 pounds, blue eyes with shoulder length dark blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeved grey shirt with flowers, blue jeans and snow boots.

Because of continued snow cover in the higher elevations, the search for Genzlinger stopped in October and resumed this month when the snow melted. The search for Serenity has continued since she went missing.

Anyone with information should contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (605) 394-2151.