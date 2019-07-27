Serious crash shuts down Aero Rd

Aero Road blocked off due to serious crash.
By  | 
Posted:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - Neck Yoke Road at Aero Road has been shutdown due a serious crash.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. No details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

 