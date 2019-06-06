Serenity Dennard search resumes Saturday near Rockerville

The search for Serenity Dennard, missing since Feb. 3, continues Saturday.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and county Search and Rescue will lead 120 people in the search efforts. This includes Rapid City and Box Elder police, the Air Force, S.D. Civil Air Patrol and Wyoming Search and Rescue.

Serenity went missing Feb. 3 from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville. Despite repeated search efforts, no clues have turned up.

Serenity is a Caucasian female, 4 feet 7 inches, 96 pounds, with blue eyes and shoulder length dark blonde hair. She was 9 years old when she went missing, last seen wearing a long sleeved grey shirt with flowers, blue jeans and black snow boots.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Serenity, contact the sheriff’s office at (605) 394-6115.

