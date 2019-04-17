Serenity Dennard search resumes Friday

The search for 9-year-old Serenity Dennard will resume Friday, centering on the South Rockerville Road area.

The search will include two Colorado K-9 teams and about 30 to 40 people.

If necessary, the search will continue through Saturday.

Serenity has been missing since she left the Black Hills Children’s Home Feb. 3. When last seen, Serenity was wearing a long-sleeved grey shirt with flowers, blue jeans and black snow boots but no coat. She is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 96 pounds.

According to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, there is also an active investigation into Serenity’s disappearance. Investigators reportedly are following up on leads and tips.

More than 355 people have been interviewed, including about potential out-of-state sightings.

Anyone with information on Serenity should call the sheriff’s office at 394-6115.

