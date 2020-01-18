Senior discounts could be coming to state parks

Several lawmakers in Pierre are hoping to give seniors a break.

Senate Bill 53 would allow South Dakota residents over the age of 65 to get a 10 percent discount on park fees for South Dakota state parks and recreational areas. This would also apply to any camping fees as well.

Seniors who apply for the discount would be issued a special park entrance license

Currently, the annual park fee is $36 a year with the option to purchase an additional license for half the costs.

The bills has not been scheduled a reading yet.

