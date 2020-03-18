Senators react to latest coronavirus developments

Updated: Wed 11:51 AM, Mar 18, 2020

(WASHINGTON (Gray DC / AP) -- While millions of Americans are holed up at home against the coronavirus, Senate Democrats are proposing a new aid package.

A proposed coronavirus aid package would allocate $750 billion to boost hospital capacity, unemployment insurance and other direct aid for American households, businesses and the health care industry. (Source: Gray DC)

The legislation would allocate $750 billion to boost hospital capacity, unemployment insurance and other direct aid for American households, businesses and the health care industry.

The 100-member Senate was scheduled to meet and hold an evening vote — a potentially stunning sight of people gathered. While different authorities around the country have issued conflicting advice, the government said at a Monday news conference that Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people over the next 15 days.

