Senator Rounds plans to wear a mask and attend the fireworks at Mt. Rushmore

We are just a few days away from fireworks coming back to Mt. Rushmore and the list of high profile figures attending the event continues to grow.

During a tela-town hall on Tuesday, South Dakota's Senator Mike Rounds says he plans on attending the Fireworks on July 3rd.

Rounds was asked by a constituent about facemasks -- and while they won't be required, the Senator says he does plan on wearing one.

"I'm going to go out there and I'm going to participate, but I'm also going to use some good old South Dakota common sense as well. We will do our best to keep some social distancing the best we can. I'm really looking forward to seeing a great display and celebrating a great memorial," Says, Senator Mike Rounds, (R) South Dakota

Rounds continued that wearing a mask where crowds would be can help stop the spread of COVID and shows common South Dakota courtesy.