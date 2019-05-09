Senator DiSanto raises private funds for Serenity Dennard

State Senator Lynne DiSanto is raising thousands of dollars on behalf of 9-year-old Serenity Dennard. But, some people are questioning where are the private funds going.

Currently, DiSanto raised $2,000 through local fundraisers like raffles and auctions. DiSanto also created a GoFundMe page to raise $30,000 for possible funeral costs.

DiSanto said she is using the money to establish a reward fund for anyone who has any extra information about Dennard's whereabouts.

Several dollars will also go to online advertisements on DiSanto's social media pages.

She plans to fundraise until she meets her goal or until Serenity is found.

"There's no dirtier word than politician. But, when a politician is raising money or spearheading an event, people are naturally skeptical and I completely understand. But really it's having a platform and title to getting people's attention and shed light on the story," South Dakota Senator (R) Lynne DiSanto said.

Six dog teams from South Dakota and Colorado will accompany about 30 people to search in a two-mile radius around the Black Hills Children's Home for Serenity starting Friday. It will continue again on Saturday.